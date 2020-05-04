Coronavirus in Chicago updates for May 4: Cook County pays tribute to nurses as part of National Nurses Week

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for May 4, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

6:15 a.m

Cook County Health leadership and EMS will gather and line up EMS vehicles to salute nurses entering their shift to celebrate National Nurses Week.



National Nurses week is celebrated worldwide from May 6-12 every year. Nurses are recognized for the important role they play in healthcare and the contributions they have made to society.



Cook County Health seeks to honor the individuals known as the heart of healthcare and is proud of their willingness to be on the frontlines serving our community during this pandemic.