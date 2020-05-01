Coronavirus in Chicago updates for May 1: Illinois pork processing plant to reopen in phases

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for May 1, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

10:10 a.m.

An Illinois pork processing plant that closed after some employees tested positive for COVID-19 will reopen in phases.

The Smithfield Foods in Monmouth will begin some operations Saturday, and then more on Monday.

The plant produces 3% of the U.S. pork supply.

Earlier this week, President Trump signed an executive order to keep meat processing plants open under the Defense Production Act amid concerns of a food shortage.

8 a.m.

Alivio Medical Center will begin drive-thru testing for COVID-19 Friday. Tests will be available at the locations in Pilsen, 966 W 21st St., and Berwyn, 6447 W. Cermak Rd. Anyone can be tested at these sites without a doctor’s order and regardless of ability to pay.

Alivio will test any essential workers, people with symptoms, or people who have been exposed to someone with the virus. There are limited slots for drive-thru tests, and they encourage calling in advance to schedule a test.

7:30 a.m.

Starting today, all Chicago residents and visitors over the age of two and for whom wearing a face-covering is medically feasible will be required to wear a face-covering or a mask when in a public place where they can’t maintain a six-foot social distance.