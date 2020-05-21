Coronavirus Illinois: 2,268 new cases, 87 additional deaths as state achieves testing milestone

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois health officials reported 2,268 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as well as 87 additional deaths.

That brings the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 102,686. The coronavirus death toll in Illinois is now 4,607.

Additionally, Illinois administered 29,307 tests in the past 24 hours, the state’s highest total for a single day to date.

Illinois also has hit its highest total for the number of COVID-19 tests administered in a single day, officials said.

All regions of the state remain on track for Phase 3 in the governor’s Restore Illinois plan.

Watch Gov. JB Pritzker’s daily news briefing in the player above.