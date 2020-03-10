Coronavirus Digital Update: Weekday stream on COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NEXSTAR) — In an effort to keep users up-to-date on the constantly changing coronavirus outbreak, Nexstar Media Group will launch a streaming program weekdays that features reporting from across the country.

The daily update will stream at 3/2c and appear in the coronavirus section of our website. In addition to the latest news on the outbreak, the program will include analysis from doctors and experts to help separate fact from fiction. The stream will be produced by KRON-TV in San Francisco.

For additional information and resources to track the coronavirus outbreak, go to wgntv.com/coronavirus.