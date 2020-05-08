Coronavirus Chicago updates for May 8: Cook County Clerk employee tests positive

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for May 8, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

6:55 a.m.

Another employee at the Cook County Court Clerk’s office has tested positive for COVID-19. The person has not been to work since March 20 and did not start showing symptoms until over a month after that date.

The employee is not self-quarantining at home. So far, 22 employees have tested positive for the virus and one has tested positive for having antibodies.

6:45 a.m.

The University of Chicago Medicine Orland Park location will offer curbside COVID-19 testing for adults 18 year and older by-appointment-only beginning May 12. All testing will require an appointment. Orland Park testing can be requested by calling 773-702-2800.