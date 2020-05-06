Coronavirus Chicago updates for May 6

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for May 6, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

5:55 a.m.

Six additional deaths pushed Lake County, Indiana’s total to more than 100 since the pandemic began, according to the Northwest Indiana Times.

5:50 a.m.

Mayor Lightfoot will join CDPH to provide an update on the latest efforts by the Racial Equity Rapid Response Team to mitigate the racialized outcomes of COVID-19 in Latinx communities. Press conference at 1 p.m.

