Coronavirus Chicago updates for May 5| 2 Elgin firefighters test positive for virus

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for May 5, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

7:15 a.m.

Two Elgin firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 this past week. These instances come after a first Elgin firefighter tested positive on April 23. The two firefighters remain in isolation at home.

7 a.m.

The organizer of the annual Cinco de Mayo parade wants everyone to “just stay home.” For years, Hector Escobar has planned the parade that goes through the Little Village and Pilsen neighborhoods.

Escobar wants people to celebrate, but not in crowds. Cinco de Mayo marks the day the Mexican army defeated France at the Battle of Puebla.