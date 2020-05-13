Coronavirus Chicago updates for May 13: Chinese Americans donate 1M surgical masks to first responders

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for May 13, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

11:30 a.m.

First responders in Chicago will be getting a donation of 1 million surgical masks. A group of Chinese-American business leaders is behind the pay-it-forward effort.

They said Chicagoans donated masks to China when the outbreak emerged there earlier this year. Most of the masks are reserved for police officers and other city workers, and some will also go to Chicago Public Schools.

11:20 a.m.

Indiana health officials announced a state total of 25,473 coronavirus cases and 482 deaths Wednesday.

The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the ISDH website.



Here are the updated numbers:

🔹 Total positive cases: 25,473

🔹 Total deaths: 482

🔹 Tests reported to ISDH: 154,083



Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/Y5bCbqTmcA pic.twitter.com/jfDaAwo4X8 — Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) May 13, 2020

11 a.m.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will today join Marshall Square Resource Network for a town hall meeting in Spanish for Latinx residents about coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Residents will be able to submit their questions through Facebook, a call-in number, or email questions in advance. Tonight's town hall will be held from 5:30-7:00 p.m.