Coronavirus Chicago updates for May 12: Chicago to require food-delivery apps to disclose costs

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for May 12, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

7:15 a.m.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and BACP will announce first-in-the-nation rules for third-party food delivery companies to increase transparency and fair competition. Starting Friday, May 22nd, all third-party delivery companies will be required to disclose to the customer an itemized cost breakdown of each transaction, including the menu price of the food, any sales or other tax, delivery charge and tip, and any commission or service fee paid by the restaurant to the third-party delivery company.

7:10 a.m.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join CDPH to provide an update on COVID-19 testing. Press conference scheduled for 1 p.m.

7:05 a.m.

Fighter jets from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly in formation across the skies of Chicago Tuesday as part of a national tour thanking those working on the front line of the fight against novel coronavirus. Flyover expected between 11:45 a.m. to noon. Route information here.

7 a.m.

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern University has furloughed 250 workers and suspended contributions to employee retirement funds as it reports a $90 million budget shortfall due to the coronavirus pandemic. The university also announced top officials will be taking a 10% to 20% cut in pay.

University president Morton Schapiro said in a statement Monday that even if campus activity is resumed in the fall, the university will have a significant budget shortfall in the 2021 fiscal year. Northwestern, with campuses in Evanston and Chicago, has rejected the $8.5 million in stimulus money offered by the U.S. Department of Education.