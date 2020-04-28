Coronavirus Chicago updates for April 28: Walgreens to expand drive-thru testing

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for April 28, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

7:30 a.m.

Walgreens is expanding its drive-thru testing for COVID-19. Walgreens said it’s working with government and health leaders to focus on under-served communities. The goal is to test 50,000 people a day across the country.

CVS also said it will offer drive-thru testing at up to 1,000 locations soon. It hopes to test 1.5 million people a month.

7 a.m.

The YMCA, in partnership with Instituto Del Progreso Latino, will provide essential workers in Pilsen, Little Village and Brighton Park with child care. Workers can drop off their kids at Instituto’s facility on Western Avenue in Pilsen.

Parents must apply for state assistance to get the free child care. The YMCA said it will implement measures, including taking temperatures and eliminating large group activities to protect kids, parents and staff from COVID-19.