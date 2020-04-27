Coronavirus Chicago updates for April 27: Loretto Hospital testing begins today

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for April 27, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

7:10 a.m.

A new COVID-19 testing site will open Monday on the West Side. Loretto Hospital, located at 645 S Central Ave., will provide free tests to anyone with symptoms or people who’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive. All health care workers and first responders can be tested, whether they have symptoms or not.

The site will conduct nasal testing and provide the results within 72-hours. Both drive-up and walk-in options area available. Testing starts at 9 a.m.

7 a.m.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join CDPH Commissioner Dr. Arwady to launch the new “Chi COVID Coach” Health App, a mobile-friendly, web-based application to support residents during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. This forward-thinking app will allow CDPH to communicate directly with Chicago residents who may be COVID-19 positive or experiencing symptoms, providing them with important information and guidance. A press conference with the mayor will be held at 1 p.m.

6:45 a.m.

National Nurses United to hold a press conference at Stroger Hospital, 1969 Ogden Ave., at 8 p.m. addressing the lack of personal protective equipment and the high number of COVID-19 infections among the nurses, registered nurses at Stroger Hospital.