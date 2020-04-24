Coronavirus Chicago updates for April 24: Symphony Care Network requesting National Guard assistance

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for April 24, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

7 a.m.

The Symphony Care Network is asking the National Guardto help with COVID-19 testing at its nursing homes in Illinois. There have been deadly outbreaks in Joliet and Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.

The company said its frontline caregivers are been shorted on testing supplies and other critical medical equipment from state and federal agencies. Symphony officials said nursing facilities should be given the same level of priority as hospitals.

6:30 a.m.

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the American Airlines Conference Center, located at 1101 W Waveland Ave., next to Wrigley Field on Friday at 10 a.m. CDT in an effort to support blood donation needs in Illinois during the COVID-19 pandemic.