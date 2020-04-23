Coronavirus Chicago: Updates for April 23 on the COVID-19 Pandemic| Lightfoot will announce city’s new Economic Recovery Task Force

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for April 23, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

8:40 a.m.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will announce the City’s new COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force at 1 p.m. Thursday.

8:30 a.m.

The first of three virtual town halls will take place for communities that have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. These virtual town halls are part of a comprehensive strategy to address the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on African American communities in Chicago. Three priority communities — Austin, Auburn Gresham, and South Shore — are part of this first wave of engagement based on local data that clearly called out for action.

The virtual town hall is hosted by South Shore Works and will air live on their Facebook page (@southshoreworks) from 4:30-6:00 p.m.