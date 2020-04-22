Coronavirus Chicago: Updates for April 22 on the COVID-19 Pandemic| Park Ridge, Des Plaines mayors call for face coverings in public

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for April 22, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

6:10 a.m.

Des Plaines and Park Ridge are the latest suburbs to require citizens to wear face coverings in public places to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Mayors of both towns discussed proposals during virtual council meetings, and they are expected to issue a formal executive order in the next few days.

Des Plaines reported the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in suburban Cook County this week, with 458. Park Ridge has 108.

Des Plaines’ police chief says people not wearing masks will be warned, and citations will only be given out as a last resort.