Cook County’s second largest COVID-19 vaccination site opens Wednesday

RIVER GROVE, Ill. — Cook County’s second largest COVID-19 vaccination site will open Wednesday.

More than 4,000 vaccines are expected to be given at Triton College in River Grove on a weekly basis. Signups for the vaccine opened up Tuesday morning, with most spots filling up quickly.

The vaccinations are available for people who are eligible under the 1B phase, which includes people over the age 65 and essential workers such as first responders, manufacturing employees, teachers and support staff and grocery store personnel.

Cook County officials said they have also distributed vaccines to more than 90 different partners which include Jewel-Osco, Mariano’s and Walgreens.

This is all is happening as Cook County enters its second day of Phase 4 restrictions. Phase 4 allows movie theaters to operate at 50% capacity or 50 people — whichever is less.

Stricter restrictions are in place for suburban Cook County-similar to what Chicago is doing. For example, restaurants must stay at a cap of 25 people or 25% capacity — whichever is less. Seating will be limited to tables of six. Bars and breweries that do not serve food-will stay closed.

The tighter restrictions are in place due in part to a new concern for health officials. Cook County’s Department of Public Health officials said the new strains of COVID-19 could cause cases to spike like before.

“So we’re really worried about opening up our movement too quickly and then potentially starting backsliding in our numbers,” Dr. Rachel Rubin, Cook County Department of Public Health said. “Starting to maybe even see the emergence of a new peak, which we do not want.”

While Cook County is in its second day of Phase 4 restrictions, Kane, DuPage, McHenry and Lake counties will start their Phase 4 restrictions Wednesday.

