Cook County to reopen 3 mass vaccination sites. Here’s where to find them



Cook County health officials are reopening three mass vaccination sites next week.

They say they’re trying to ease the vaccine burden at doctors’ offices and retail clinics.

The first site opens on Tuesday, at 7630 West Roosevelt Road in Forest Park.

On Thursday, a site will open in Matteson at the former Target located at 4647 Promendate Way.

And next Saturday, the old Kmart in Des Plaines will also reopen as a vaccine site on Oakton Street.

Appointments are advised through Cook County’s website, but walk-ins will be welcome.

