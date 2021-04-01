Cook County to release 22,000 first-dose Covid vaccine appointments Thursday afternoon

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Health officials in Cook County announced Thursday they will release more first-dose vaccine appointments for several of it’s COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Approximately 22,000 first-dose appointments will be available at 4 p.m. Thursday.

People eligible under Phases 1A, 1B and 1C will be allowed to sign up for the following sites:

Forest Park Community Vaccination Center

Des Plaines Community Vaccination Center

South Suburban College

Triton College

This release is for appointments Friday, Saturday and Monday only.

All vaccinations are by appointment only. Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.