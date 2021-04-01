Cook County to release 22,000 first-dose Covid vaccine appointments Thursday afternoon

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Health officials in Cook County announced Thursday they will release more first-dose vaccine appointments for several of it’s COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Approximately 22,000 first-dose appointments will be available at 4 p.m. Thursday.

People eligible under Phases 1A, 1B and 1C will be allowed to sign up for the following sites:

  • Forest Park Community Vaccination Center
  • Des Plaines Community Vaccination Center
  • South Suburban College
  • Triton College

This release is for appointments Friday, Saturday and Monday only.

All vaccinations are by appointment only. Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

