Cook County to release 22,000 first-dose Covid vaccine appointments Thursday afternoon

Health officials in Cook County announced Thursday they will release more first-dose vaccine appointments for several of it’s COVID-19 vaccination sites.
Approximately 22,000 first-dose appointments will be available at 4 p.m. Thursday.
People eligible under Phases 1A, 1B and 1C will be allowed to sign up for the following sites:
- Forest Park Community Vaccination Center
- Des Plaines Community Vaccination Center
- South Suburban College
- Triton College
This release is for appointments Friday, Saturday and Monday only.
All vaccinations are by appointment only. Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.