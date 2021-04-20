Cook County to release 10,000 first-dose appointments Tuesday

CHICAGO — Cook County Health will release approximately 10,000 first-dose Pfizer and Moderna appointments Tuesday at noon.

Following the expansion of eligibility on April 12, appointments will be available for those 16 years or older. Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for 16 and 17 year olds, and they must be accompanied to their appointment by a parent or guardian.

All vaccinations are by appointment only. Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.