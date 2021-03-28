Cook County to open 25,000 first-dose appointments as Phase 1C vaccinations begin Monday

CHICAGO — The Cook County Department of Public Health is slated to open 25,000 first-dose vaccine appointments Sunday amid rising case numbers statewide and across the country.

The appointments are for the Pfizer vaccine and can be scheduled at one of four Cook County mass vaccination sites, including the sites in Des Plaines, River Grove, Forest Park and South Holland. The appointments will be open to those classified as Phase 1A and Phase 1B.

The announcement comes as Governor Pritzker recently announced expanded vaccine eligibility in counties with decreasing vaccine demand and rising case, as public health officials look to curb a worrying spike in virus cases in recent weeks.

Eligibility is slated to open to all people in the state outside of Chicago ages 16 and up on April 12, ahead of the pace set by President Joe Biden administration’s goal of May 1.