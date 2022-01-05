Cook County surpasses 13,000 COVID-related deaths

COOK COUNTY, Ill. – The number of COVID-related deaths in Illinois’ most populous county recently topped13,000, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The news comes just six weeks after Cook County marked a death toll of 12,000 due to the virus.

In a statement from the Office of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, 254 people died last week due to COVID-19. More than 80% of the deaths occurred in individuals over 60. The oldest casualty was 109 years old; the youngest was just nine months.

Since the pandemic, 6,271 COVID-19 deaths have occurred in Chicago, accounting for 48% of deaths throughout Cook County. Males have accounted for 57% of the county’s COVID-19 deaths, with Black and Brown minorities accounting for the highest death toll.

It’s the tallest number in Cook County since Dec. 2020, before the vaccine was readily available.

As a result, the county’s Department of Emergency Management is making refrigeration trailers available to hospitals to help with overflow at morgues.

All Cook County residents five and older are encouraged to get the vaccine. Click here for more information.