Cook County Sheriff’s Office postpones vaccine mandate deadline to allow more time for ‘voluntary compliance’

COOK COUNTY, Ill. – The Cook County Sheriff’s Office is postponing its vaccine mandate to give more time for “voluntary compliance.”

In a statement, the department said they have seen a “noticeable increase and positive response from staff reporting vaccination.”

Police unions responsible for the department have requested more time for officers to report their statuses.

As a result, the department is postponing its mandate, which was scheduled to begin on Sunday.

“The Sheriff’s Office staff has worked hard to manage COVID and we will monitor our COVID situation in the Office very closely as those negotiations continue,” the department said in a statement.

In Chicago, the city has sued FOP Lodge #7 after its president told officers not to comply with the upcoming vaccine reporting mandate. As of midnight, officers are required to submit if they are vaccinated or not.