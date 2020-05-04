Cook County Sheriff’s Office deputy dies from complications of COVID-19

CHICAGO — A 25-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office has died from complications of COVID-19.

Deputy Richard O’Brien died Sunday. He was most recently assigned to the Civil Process Division in Skokie, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

He was known by his colleagues as a highly motivated and dedicated professional.

O’Brien learned he had leukemia in January, and it wasn’t a surprise to his colleagues that he continued to work after he was diasnosed.

He leaves behind a wife, Cindi, and three children.

The sheriff’s office said they consider his death to be in the line of duty and will be strongly advocating that his family receive all the benefits that designation affords.

Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe to assist his family with expenses.