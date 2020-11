Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is making another plea for help to deal with the mental health of inmates at the county jail

CHICAGO — Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart learned he tested positive for COVID-19 Friday after being tested and feeling symptoms of the virus earlier in the week, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Dart last worked on Thursday, November 19 and began feeling symptomatic the day after. Dart immediately self-quarantined, according to his office.

Dart’s office said he remains symptomatic and is recovering at home.