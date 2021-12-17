Cook County recommends increased mitigation practices as COVID-19 cases rise

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — As COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the area, the Cook County Department of Public Health is recommending increased mitigation practices.

The health department is recommending non-vaccinated residents to not gather indoors with others outside of your household. Additionally, businesses are urged to require patrons to be fully vaccinated for entry or to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours.

Over the past week, Illinois recorded over 59,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 316 deaths.

Anyone wishing to celebrate the holiday season with others is strongly urged to get a COVID test two to three days before the event, and to test again the morning of the event.

Information about transmission and vaccination rates in its suburban jurisdiction can be found on the surveillance data page.