Cook County prepares refrigerated warehouse as makeshift mourge

CHICAGO — As the death toll from coronavirus mounts in Chicago, a refrigerated warehouse is being prepared as a makeshift morgue.

The Cook County medical examiner acquired a refrigerated warehouse space with capacity to hold 150 bodies.

The warehouse is expected to be operational beginning Thursday, with the ability to hold up to 400 bodies on day one.

The Cook County morgue, which serves the city of Chicago, normally gets between 10 and 20 bodies a week.

Now, the death toll is about 40 per day.

The medical examiner had recently added a refrigerator trailer, but it does not have enough capacity.

Currently the medical examiner can accommodate 285 cases at one time.

They have about 240 now and will soon pass the maximum threshold.

Once renovation is complete by this weekend, the new warehouse can house 1500 bodies by itself.