Cook County launches ‘My Shot’ public awareness campaign to encourage vaccinations

MAYWOOD, Ill. — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle joined public health leaders in announcing the ‘My Shot’ public awareness campaign, aiming to highlight the motivations for getting the vaccine of Cook County residents.

The $1.2 million campaign aims to boost vaccine equity by working to encourage those who may be reluctant to get vaccinated.

The campaign will work to specifically reach county residents who live in communities that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, utilizing billboards, radio, print and social media.

The campaign’s website features vaccine resources and FAQs as well as graphics and posts for community groups to share.

A survey of 1,100 Cook County residents found that 32 percent of all adults are hesitant about the vaccine, with nearly half of Black residents responding that they probably will not, definitely will not or are not sure about taking the vaccine.

Among age groups, the most hesitant in Cook County were residents ages 18-34, with concerns about potential side effects being given as the most common reason to not get vaccinated.

Residents not yet eligible are encouraged to sign up at the county’s website to receive updates.