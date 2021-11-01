Cook County judge to rule on police union request for emergency order to halt Chicago’s vaccine policy

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge will rule this afternoon on a Chicago police union request for an emergency order to halt the city’s vaccine mandate policy.

The FOP wants officers put on no-pay status to return to work while the union and city negotiate the issue at the bargaining table.

Judge Raymond Mitchell heard arguments from union and city lawyers Thursday, with the city arguing the risk doesn’t justify a temporary restraining order.

All city employees were required to report vaccination status on a city portal by October 15. Unvaccinated workers have until December 31 to get vaccinated and must undergo weekly COVID testing until then.

There are currently 32 officers are in no pay status for not complying. Mayor Lightfoot reported last week that 71 percent of police officers have complied.

On Friday, a federal judge denied a temporary restraining order to block enforcement of the mandate requested by more than one hundred city workers, many of them Chicago firefighters. The City Council voted 30 to 13 in opposition to repealing the mandate.