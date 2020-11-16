Cook County Jail suspends in-person visits due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

CHICAGO — The Cook County Department of Corrections is temporarily suspending in-person visits at the jail starting Monday, Nov. 16.

The sheriff’s office’s announcement comes in response to the number of COVID-19 cases in Chicago and Cook County on the rise, and in light of the current stay-at-home advisory.

“Video visitation will continue to be provided to detainees as it has since April, and in-person visitation will be reinstated soon as it is safe to do so,” the office said in a release.

According to the sheriff’s office, jail staff continue to combat the virus through proven interventions such as social distancing, limited movement, and aggressive testing protocols.

