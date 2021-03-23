Cook County Health to release 16,000 first-dose vaccine appointments Wednesday

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Cook County Health announced Tuesday that about 16,000 first-dose appointments for individuals eligible under Phases 1A, 1B and 1B+ would be released on Wednesday.

The Pfizer first-dose appointments will be released at noon.

All vaccinations are by appointment only. The locations are as followed:

Triton College

South Suburban College

North Riverside Health Center

Des Plaines

Forest Park (the facility to open on Thursday, March 25)

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling (833) 308-1988 Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.