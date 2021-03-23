Cook County Health to release 16,000 first-dose vaccine appointments Wednesday

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Cook County Health announced Tuesday that about 16,000 first-dose appointments for individuals eligible under Phases 1A, 1B and 1B+ would be released on Wednesday.
The Pfizer first-dose appointments will be released at noon.
All vaccinations are by appointment only. The locations are as followed:
- Triton College
- South Suburban College
- North Riverside Health Center
- Des Plaines
- Forest Park (the facility to open on Thursday, March 25)
Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling (833) 308-1988 Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.