Cook County Health reopening three mass vaccination sites

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Health officials announced Monday that three mass vaccination sites would reopen in Cook County this week.

The first of three mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics will reopen Tuesday at 7630 Roosevelt Road in Forest Park. The site was used in the past when the county opened six mass vaccination clinics back in March of 2021. On Thursday, Cook County health officials will reopen the Matteson and a third clinic will open in Des Plaines on Saturday.

Cook County Health Department officials say they felt a need for mass vaccination clinics given the wait for appointments at other smaller sites.

All three types of COVID-19 vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson — will be available at each location.

Iliana Mora with the Cook County Health Department says she never expected to be preparing another round of mass vaccination clinics.

“It’s almost like it’s déjà vu,” Mora said. “But the good news is, we’ve done this before. We know what it takes. We know exactly how to get it going, and it is a bit easier. Although our staff is tired, we understand the importance of ensuring access to vaccines. We know many folks are having the challenges of getting their boosters, and we want to make sure we keep our community safe and healthy, and this is the means to do it.”

The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Click here for more information. People who make appointments will be prioritized.

Keep up with the latest news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic. Sign up for the WGN Coronavirus Newsletter and have headlines delivered directly to your inbox.