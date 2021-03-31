Cook County Health releasing more than 8k first-dose appointments Wednesday evening

A patient receives a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next to a guidelines sign at a CVS Pharmacy branch in Los Angeles. More than 27 million Americans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will have to keep waiting for guidance from U.S. health officials for what they should and shouldn’t do. The Biden administration said Friday it’s focused on getting the guidance right and accommodating emerging science. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

COOK COUNTY, Ill. – Due to delays with shipments, Cook County Health will release more than 8,000 first-dose appointments on Wednesday evening.

The appointments will be available at 6 p.m. and are all for Thursday.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. The call center will remain open until 10 p.m. this evening to accommodate this release.

On Wednesday, suburban Cook County announced they have expanded to the final groups of essential workers included in Phase 1C. All essential workers – including clergy, restaurant staff, energy, legal, retail and transportation and logistics – are now eligible to receive vaccine.

The county confirmed its 10,000th death due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. The state reported 2,592 new and probable cases of coronavirus.