Cook County Health releasing 35,000 vaccine appointments Tuesday

COVID-19 vaccines are prepared during a clinic at Cherry Health in Grand Rapids, Mich. (April 5, 2021)

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Cook County Health will release approximately 35,000 single and first-dose vaccine appointments, their largest to date, Tuesday afternoon.

The appointments will be available at 3 p.m. for individuals 16 and older.

The release is for appointments this week for all Cook County Health mass vaccination sites and includes all three vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson). Locals are reminded that the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently approved for 16 and 17-year-olds.

Locals age 16 and 17 must make vaccine appointments at Pfizer sites and be accompanied to their appointment by a parent or guardian.

All vaccinations are by appointment only. Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.