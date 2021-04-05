Cook County Health releasing 30,000 first-dose vaccine appointments Monday evening

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Cook County Health will release approximately 30,000 first-dose vaccine appointments on Monday evening.

The appointments will be available at 6 p.m. for individuals eligible under Phases 1A, 1B and 1C.

The release is for appointments this week and includes the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Tinley Park Convention Center and the Pfizer vaccine at the Forest Park Community Vaccination Center, Des Plaines Community Vaccination Center, South Suburban College and Triton College.

All vaccinations are by appointment only. Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

On Monday, 2,102 new cases of COVID-19 were reported with 11 additional deaths.