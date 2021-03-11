Cook County Health releasing 20,000 first-dose vaccine appointments Friday

Sergeant Jurne Smith-Traylor of the Illinois Air National Guard administers a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Arthur Barsotti at a vaccination center at Triton College in River Grove, Illinois, on February 3, 2021. The site is the second large-scale vaccination center in Cook County, which includes the city of Chicago. More than 4,000 vaccines are expected to be given at that location on a weekly basis. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)

COOK COUNTY, Ill. – Cook County Health announced Thursday that around 20,000 first-dose appointments will be released on Friday.

More appointments will open up at the following vaccination sites at noon Friday.

Tinley Park Convention Center (Moderna)

Triton College (Pfizer)

South Suburban College (Pfizer)

North Riverside Health Center (Pfizer)

Des Plaines (Pfizer – week of March 15)

All vaccinations are by appointment only and proof of being in Phase 1A or 1B will be required.

“*Due to limited supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Cook County Health will provide the Pfizer vaccine at Des Plaines the week of March 15. As with all Cook County Health sites, the corresponding second-dose appointment will be scheduled on-site during the first-dose appointment,” CCH said.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling our call center at 833-308-1988, Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.\