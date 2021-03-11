Cook County Health releasing 20,000 first-dose vaccine appointments Friday

COOK COUNTY, Ill. – Cook County Health announced Thursday that around 20,000 first-dose appointments will be released on Friday.
More appointments will open up at the following vaccination sites at noon Friday.
- Tinley Park Convention Center (Moderna)
- Triton College (Pfizer)
- South Suburban College (Pfizer)
- North Riverside Health Center (Pfizer)
- Des Plaines (Pfizer – week of March 15)
All vaccinations are by appointment only and proof of being in Phase 1A or 1B will be required.
“*Due to limited supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Cook County Health will provide the Pfizer vaccine at Des Plaines the week of March 15. As with all Cook County Health sites, the corresponding second-dose appointment will be scheduled on-site during the first-dose appointment,” CCH said.
Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling our call center at 833-308-1988, Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.\