Cook County Health releasing 20,000 first-dose vaccine appointments Friday

Sergeant Jurne Smith-Traylor of the Illinois Air National Guard administers a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Arthur Barsotti at a vaccination center at Triton College in River Grove, Illinois, on February 3, 2021. The site is the second large-scale vaccination center in Cook County, which includes the city of Chicago. More than 4,000 vaccines are expected to be given at that location on a weekly basis. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)

COOK COUNTY, Ill. – Cook County Health announced Thursday that around 20,000 first-dose appointments will be released on Friday.

More appointments will open up at the following vaccination sites at noon Friday.

  • Tinley Park Convention Center (Moderna) 
  • Triton College (Pfizer)
  • South Suburban College (Pfizer)
  • North Riverside Health Center (Pfizer)
  • Des Plaines (Pfizer – week of March 15)

All vaccinations are by appointment only and proof of being in Phase 1A or 1B will be required.

“*Due to limited supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Cook County Health will provide the Pfizer vaccine at Des Plaines the week of March 15. As with all Cook County Health sites, the corresponding second-dose appointment will be scheduled on-site during the first-dose appointment,” CCH said.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling our call center at 833-308-1988, Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.\

