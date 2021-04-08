Cook County Health releasing 15,000 vaccine appointments Friday

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Cook County Health will release 15,000 first-dose and single-shot vaccine appointments Friday.

The appointments will be made available at noon for individuals eligible under Phases 1A, 1B and 1C. Illinois residents over the age of 16 will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Monday, April 12.

The release for appointments is for all three vaccines:

Forest Park (Pfizer)

South Suburban College (Pfizer)

Triton College (Pfizer)

Tinley Park (J&J and Moderna)

The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine currently approved for 16 and 17-year-olds, according to health officials.

All vaccinations are by appointment only. Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.