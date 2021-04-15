Cook County Health releasing 10,000 vaccine appointments Friday

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

CHICAGO – Cook County Health will release 10,000 first-dose appointments on noon Friday.

Vaccine appointments are for Moderna and Pfizer. Distribution of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was paused by the FDA following reports of dangerous blood clots.

Following the expansion of eligibility on April 12, appointments will be available for individuals 16 years or older.

Locals age 16 and 17 are reminded they must make vaccine appointments at Pfizer sites and be accompanied to their appointment by a parent or guardian.

Appointments can be made at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988, Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.