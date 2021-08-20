Cook County health officials to mandate indoor mask wearing beginning Monday

FOREST PARK, Ill. — The Cook County Department of Public Health announced that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks indoors beginning on Monday, August 23.

The mandate applies to all individuals above the age of two who can medically tolerate a mask to wear one inside multi-unit residential buildings, restaurants, movie theatres, retail establishments and fitness clubs.

Businesses will be required to post signage that states that masks are required.

“We are in a dangerous period, with the Delta variant surging, during which we must return to previous remediation measures. We have no choice but to mandate that people wear masks indoors to help contain this spread of the virus,” CCDPH senior medical officer Dr. Rachel Rubin said.

The order follows Chicago’s indoor mask mandate, which began on Friday.

Masks are already required in schools under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s statewide order.