Cook County health officials push for booster shots as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

CHICAGO — As the Omicron variant continues to rapidly spread in the United States, Cook County health officials are making a concentrated push to get residents boosted.

In the year since Chicago began vaccinating residents, 67 percent of eligible Chicagoans have become fully vaccinated.

Across the country, less than 30 percent of those eligible have received a booster dose, with only half of senior citizens receiving theirs thus far.

Chicago health officials are now offering the booster at city-sponsored clinics and events, with clinics in Uptown and Lawndale offering the shots today. More information can be found here.

For those planning on traveling or gathering with family for the holiday, health officials strongly recommend testing two to three days before the gathering, with rapid testing the morning of the event encouraged as well.