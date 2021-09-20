Cook County health officials make another push for Covid vaccinations

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Health officials in Cook County have embarked on a is a $5 million ad campaign focused on the vaccine hesitant.

Leaders from Cook County Health came together Monday for another push for residents to get the Covid vaccine. They said they’re fighting not only Covid infections but against misinformation online. Just 53% of surbuban Cook County residents are fully vaccinated.

The campaign to fully vaccinate adults comes just weeks before the FDA is set to review trials for vaccinating children ages 5 to 11. Pfizer’s trial began months ago with thousands of volunteers.

The physicians also urged the immuno-compromised and those over 65 to consider getting a Pfizer booster shot, as the FDA reviews data on boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.