Cook County health officials investigating after hundreds attend wedding at suburban hotel

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. — Hundreds of people attended a wedding at a suburban hotel in violation of Illinois “Tier 3” COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

It started as a tip to a freelance journalist about a wedding happening at the Hilton Chicago/Northbrook Hotel located at 2855 Milwaukee Ave.

Video and still photos from inside the event Wednesday night captured the massive gathering, with most people not wearing masks and not social distancing.

“It was a huge massive gathering that took place inside the hotel as well as the banquet hall, several people without masks,” said Journalist Jesus Salazar.

The video was shot by Salazar and posted to his Facebook page for SalazarReports.com. The video captured guests eating, drinking, hugging and celebrating.

Under Illinois’ mandate, gatherings are limited to 10 people and banquet halls are supposed to be closed.

While the hotel has the Hilton name, it is independently owned and operated.

WGN reached out to the general manager of the Northbrook Hilton, who emailed back saying no one was available to speak at this time — but they are planning to make a statement soon.

The wedding was on the same day Illinois announced its greatest number of COVID-19 deaths in a 24-hour period. Though it didn’t account for the lag time over the long holiday weekend, still reported it 238 lives lost — and that is a sobering number.

So far, Gov. JB Pritzker’s office has not commented specifically on the gathering, or what repercussions the hotel could face for allowing the wedding to take place.

It’s events like these that public health officials have warned could be super spreader events.

The Cook County Department of Health released the following statement regarding the wedding:

“We are appalled that this event was allowed to proceed. We are considering citing the hotel and are investigating our legal options today.” Rachel Rubin, MD, MPH, FACP, Senior Medical Officer and Co-Lead Kiran Joshi, MD, MPH, Senior Medical Officer and Co-Lead, Cook County Department of Public Health

No comment yet from the Prospect Heights Department, nor from any elected leaders.

The hotel has a Northbrook zip code, but is located in Prospect Heights.