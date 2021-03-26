Cook County health officials announce easing of COVID-19 mitigation measures in suburban Cook County

FOREST PARK, Ill. — The Cook County Department of Public Health announced the easing of several mitigation measures for suburban Cook County Friday, including increased capacity for social events and spectator events.

Health officials issued Mitigation Order 2021-6, effective immediately, which increases outdoor dining to groups of 10 people, allows amusement parks to open at 25 percent capacity and allows outdoor social events to increase to 100 people or 50 percent capacity.

Additionally, seated spectator events at a venue with a capacity under 200 is limited to 50 percent and no more than 50 individuals, whereas venues with a capacity above 200 are limited to 25 percent capacity.

The order reinforces the need for all over two years of age to continue mask-wearing in public places.