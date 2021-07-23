Cook County health officials advise unvaccinated students should wear masks this fall

Pupils wearing fabric masks listen to their teacher as they respect social distancing on June 2, 2020 in Beaucamps-Ligny, near Lille, as secondary schools in Hauts de France gradually reopen after a new lifting of restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus came into effect. Photo by Julie Sebadelha/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

The Cook County Department of Public Health released its guidance Friday regarding masks in schools this fall.

Cook County schools are advised to follow Center for Disease Control guidance which says children who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine should wear masks.

None of the county’s recommendations are legally binding on schools

Dr Rachel Rubin is with the Cook County Department of Public Health.

“It’s really a minimum that we’re saying is that anybody who has not been vaccinated need to be masked indoors,” she said. “We give the guidance and then it’s up to the districts to decide – to the T, or exactly, or whether they are going to pull back on certain things. But that is the school district’s decision, that is not our decision.”

While it’s not required, the county is encouraging schools to take the stricter approach set out by the American Academy of Pediatrics – everyone in masks regardless of whether you’ve been vaccinated.

Earlier this week, Chicago Public School announced that the district will require masks for both students and staff next month for the start of the school year.