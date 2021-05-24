Cook County Health giving away 15,000 Great America tickets for those who get vaccinated

CHICAGO — Cook County Health is giving away 15,000 Great America tickets for those who get vaccinated at one of their locations on Wednesday.

Walk-ins are welcome and the last walk-in appointment will be accepted 30 minutes prior to close.

While supplies last, Cook County Health will be distributing 15,000 Six Flags Great America general admission tickets to those who get vaccinated on that day.

Hours of sites and vaccines offered remain subject to change.

Individuals can still make appointments at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or by calling 833-308-1988.

Individuals under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to get vaccinated. To find location details, click here.

On Monday, 933 COVID-19 cases were announced with 10 additional deaths.