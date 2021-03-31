Cook County exceeds 10,000 COVID-related deaths

COOK COUNTY, Ill. – The Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Cook County’s 10,000th death due to COVID-19 Wednesday, one year after the virus claimed its first victim, according to health officials.

“We mourn with the 10,000 families in our community who’ve experienced such great loss over the course of the last year,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. “While there is light at the end of the tunnel, this is a sobering reminder that the virus is still with us and that we must continue to remain vigilant until we’ve achieved herd immunity.”

More than half of the County’s COVID-19 deaths were in communities of color.

Race/Ethnicity % of Deaths White (non-Latino) 44% Black (non-Latino) 27% Latino 22% Asian 4% Native American <1% Other/Unknown 2%

Cook County officials say males accounted for 57% of deaths. Females accounted for 43% of deaths. More than 80% of the deaths occurred in individuals over the age of 60.

Age % of Deaths 0 – 20 <1% 21 – 30 <1% 31 – 40 <2% 41 – 50 4% 51 – 60 10% 61 – 70 21% 71 – 80 26% 81 – 90 25% 91 – 100 11% >100 <1%

Today, health officials announced 2,592 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 28 additional deaths.