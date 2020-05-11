Cook County correctional officer dies of apparent complications from COVID-19

CHICAGO — A Cook County correctional officer has died of apparent complications from COVID-19.

Antoine P. Jones, 51, died Sunday, according to a statement from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. He was diagnosed with the virus in late March.

Jones’ official cause of death is pending autopsy.

He joined the Sheriff’s Office in July 2002.

Jones lived on Chicago’s South Side with his wife, whom he leaves behind along with five adult children.

The Sheriff’s Office considers his death to be in the line of duty.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:

Correctional staff like Officer Jones are the unseen heroes in the fight against this global pandemic, bravely working to keep their fellow colleagues, detainees, and the public safe from COVID-19. We will honor his memory with our continued fight to confront this insidious and unrelenting disease. Cook County Sheriff’s Office