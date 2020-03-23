Cook County correctional officer, 2 more CPD officers test positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO — Officials announced multiple cases of COVID-19 found among members of law enforcement Sunday, including one Cook County correctional officer and two Chicago police officers.

A Cook County correctional officer who had recently worked in a residential treatment unit at Cermak Hospital recently tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Tom Dart said in a statement Sunday.

According to the statement, the Sheriff’s Office used video to track the officer’s movements, and asked the “small number” of staff members they came in contact with to stay home for 14 days. The areas the employee worked were also re-cleaned and disinfected.

The two new cases found by the Chicago Police Department are a detective and a police officer, spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. The first case of the virus found in the department was confirmed last week, and Guglielmi said Sunday that none of the cases appear connected.

“We are taking these cases extremely seriously and working as hard as possible to practice appropriate infection control and educate police officers on best practices,” Guglielmi said.

Other officers are currently being tested for the virus.