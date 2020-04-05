Construction begins Monday to reopen Westlake Hospital for pandemic fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MELROSE PARK, Ill. - A suburban hospital that shut its doors last year is reopening in the fight against COVID-19.

Westlook Hospital closed last August amid a legal battle. Now, it will temporarily reopen as a much-needed COVID-19 facility.

Construction of the 230-bed alternate care facility will start Monday. With the apex in Illinois expected in mid to late April, the hospital will house COVID-19 patients who aren't as sick as others.

Westlake said it has the capacity to support a large intensive care unit for ventilator patients. The building already has gas lines in the walls and negative pressure rooms to contain the virus.

The construction is being led by the Army Corps of Engineers. They have also been busy setting up McCormick Place into a 3,000-bed facility.

Metro South Medical Center in Blue Island and Advocate Sherman in Elgin are also being made into alternate care facilities.