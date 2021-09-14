Connecticut, DC removed from Chicago’s travel advisory; 48 states remain

CHICAGO — Chicago health officials updated the COVID-19 Travel Advisory Tuesday and removed one state and one territory.
Connecticut and Washington D.C. have been taken off the advisory. Health officials report their daily Covid case rates have been under 15 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks. California, Puerto Rico, and Vermont fell below the mark, but stay on the advisory for at least one more week.
48 states and three territories remain on the advisory.
The advisory states any unvaccinated individuals traveling from these states and territories are advised to get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel and stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days, wven if you test negative.
If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.
Vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine or receive a negative test.