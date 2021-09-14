Connecticut, DC removed from Chicago’s travel advisory; 48 states remain

CHICAGO — Chicago health officials updated the COVID-19 Travel Advisory Tuesday and removed one state and one territory.

Connecticut and Washington D.C. have been taken off the advisory. Health officials report their daily Covid case rates have been under 15 per 100,000 residents for two consecutive weeks. California, Puerto Rico, and Vermont fell below the mark, but stay on the advisory for at least one more week.

48 states and three territories remain on the advisory.

Connecticut and the District of Columbia have been removed from Chicago's COVID travel advisory, after staying below 15 new daily cases per 100k residents. UNVACCINATED TRAVELERS should follow the advisory for the 48 orange states and 3 territories, in line with the CDC (4/4) pic.twitter.com/2jWSU4FNp0 — Chicago Department of Public Health (@ChiPublicHealth) September 14, 2021

California, Puerto Rico, and Vermont fell below the mark, but stay on the advisory for at least one more week. States must stay below it for 2 weeks to go from orange to yellow. (4/4)



More info: https://t.co/srFN0wm0V9 — Chicago Department of Public Health (@ChiPublicHealth) September 14, 2021

The advisory states any unvaccinated individuals traveling from these states and territories are advised to get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel and stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days, wven if you test negative.

If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel.

Vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine or receive a negative test.