Concerns over Lollapalooza loom as Illinois sees surge in COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO — As Illinois sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, there are concerns about Lollapalooza going on as planned.

Road closures started Tuesday as the city prepares Grant Park and the area surrounding it for the giant music festival expected to bring in thousands.

Lollapalooza is set to start Thursday and with it comes fears of the Delta variant running rampant due to the festival and large crowds.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the country that has prompted festival organizers to require all attendees to either be fully vaccinated or have a negative Covid test within 72 hours of their attendance.

All unvaccinated attendees must wear a face mask.

The growing number of cases and hospitalization has some thinking the festival is too big of an event to have during the pandemic.

However, Mayor Lori Lightfoot does not agree and said that organizers have a good plan in place. She said they will be held accountable to ensure safety guidelines are enforced.

In 2019 about 400,000 people attended Lollapalooza.

This past weekend, Miami hosted the Rolling Loud music festival just this past weekend, which also brought in large crowds.