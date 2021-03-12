Concerns over Cook County’s vaccine security website arise as some residents fear their information was compromised

As many Cook County residents try to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments, scams were not thought to be a worry on the county’s official vaccine registration portal.

“We didn’t go to a rogue site to sign up. We went to a government website,” Michele Bacus said.

Bacus has had a difficult time convincing her 90-year-old mother to get vaccinated, with past severe reactions to a flu shot making her weary.

This week she changed her mind, leading Bacus to sign her up for a vaccine appointment on Cook County’s official vaccine website, vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.

“Then the next day I received a phone call and it seemed 100 percent legitimate. There were no red flags,” Bacus said.

Bacus also said the caller was aware of the Walgreens location closest to where her mother lived, and said two appointments were scheduled at the Walgreens closest to them.

When Bacus arrived with her mother however, there was no sign of the appointment ever being scheduled.

While nobody asked her for money, Bacus is convinced her information was compromised from what she provided on Cook County’s website.

A statement from the county said there is no indication the security of the site has been compromised at any time, and said they were confident the breach in data did not originate from the site.

Bacus is not convinced by the answer and filed a complaint with the Illinois Attorney General, confident of an internal breach of data.